Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that the Punjab government had appointed judges in special courts of the province, including anti-terrorism courts. Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq made the statement before LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, who was hearing a petition filed by the Punjab government seeking the transfer of certain cases from Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Rawalpindi to another court.

During the proceedings, the Advocate General Punjab submitted a notification and stated that the provincial government had made appointments to all vacant slots of judges in anti-terrorism courts, besides appointing two judges in anti-corruption courts and one each in the service tribunal and consumer court. He further submitted that if there were any appointments to be made, they would be done soon. The chief justice appreciated the role played by the advocate general in the matter.

At this stage, a federal law officer sought more time for the appointment of judges in special courts, including accountability courts, adding that the approval for the appointment of judges would be taken from the cabinet. However, the chief justice observed that the approval for the appointment of judges could be taken from the cabinet through circulation. Subsequently, the chief justice gave a 15-day time to the federal government for the appointment of judges and adjourned further proceedings.