Robber killed in police encounter

Gujar khan - During a police encounter in the limits of Gujar Khan police station, a robber lost his life in the early hours of Friday.

As per the statement of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gujar Khan, Saleem Khattak, the police were alerted to a robbery through an emergency call made to the 15 helpline. According to the account, as soon as the authorities arrived at the scene, three individuals attempting to flee opened reckless firing on the police party. According to the SDPO, one of the robbers sustained a serious injury with the firing of his partners, while the police managed to apprehend another suspect at the scene. Khattak mentioned that one of the robbers escaped from the scene, while the other one unfortunately passed away from his injuries at the hospital. According to the police officer, they were able to retrieve stolen cash amounting to Rs. 0.6 million, an iPhone, as well as a weapon and a motorbike from the robbers.

As per SHO Gujar Khan, Malik Kashif, the robber who lost his life has been identified as Sardar Wali, a resident of Gujar Khan city, who was wanted in around 29 cases that were registered in various police stations across Rawalpindi district.

SSP Operations, Hafiz Kamran Asghar commended the police for their quick response and instructed them to conduct a search operation to apprehend the third robber.