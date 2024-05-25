SAU announces summer admissions for postgraduate programs

HYDERABAD - The Director of Advanced Studies at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has announced that admissions for the 12-week summer system Postgraduate Degree Program will be open until May 30, 2024, and forms can be submitted with a late fee from May 31 to June 7, 2024. This program is available for MSc, MS, ME, MPhil and PhD students who need to cover failing or wish to improve their grades. According to the University spokesperson, interested candidates are advised to register online through the university’s official website. A printed copy of the registration, along with the bank fee challan and two recent photographs are required to be submitted to the office of the Director of Advanced Studies. Classes for the summer system will commence on June 27, 2024.