Saudi film ‘Noura’ screened at Cannes Film Festival

May 25, 2024
Jeddah   -   The Red Sea Fund of the Red Sea Film Foundation today screened the Saudi film “Noura” at the Un Certain Regard, “a certain look,” section of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, making it the first Saudi film to be on the official list of the world’s most prestigious film gathering.

Noura was supported by the Red Sea Fund and was filmed entirely in the city of art and history, AlUla, located in the northwest of the Kingdom, with 40% of its crew being Saudis, demonstrating the great support that the film industry enjoys.

The film, which has received international distribution, is scheduled to premiere in Saudi and international theaters on June 20, 2024.

