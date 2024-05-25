Save Life Foundation attends HCO event

PESHAWAR - Save Life Foundation participated in the 19th Foundation Day celebrations organized by Human Care Organizations (HCO) at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University. The Foundation chairman, Hakeem Khan, received the award for ‘Best Performance in Drug Rehabilitation’ from Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak and provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

“This recognition highlights our relentless efforts in transforming the lives of drug addicts, not just in Peshawar, but across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region,” Hakeem Khan said. He informed that with five dedicated drug rehabilitation centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they are committed to their mission of creating a drug-free society.

The Foundation chairman congratulated his team for their dedication and hard work. He extended heartfelt thanks to MNA Shahid Khattak, provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi, and the vice-chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University for the recognition. He also expressed gratitude to the award selection committee and the Human Care Organizations team for organizing the event.