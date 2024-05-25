Saturday, May 25, 2024
SFA imposes fine on poor sanitary condition in bakery

APP
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team during the inspection of Ideal Bakery in Muhammad Ali Society district East imposed a fine of Rs300,000 due to the poor sanitation situation. The team conducted inspection under the supervision of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain and also temporarily closed the production house of the bakery, said a statement on Friday. DG SFA said that violation of hygiene rules would not be tolerated and people engaged in food items business should get a license from the SFA. He said that action would be taken under the SFA Act against those who do not take license and those who violate the rules of hygiene.

