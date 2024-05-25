Saturday, May 25, 2024
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy offer ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
3:50 PM | May 25, 2024
Sports, Top Stories

 Pakistan’s star speedster Shaheen Afridi has declined the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) offer to become national team’s vice-captain.

According to sources, the selection committee had offered the pacer to become the team’s vice-captain, which he refused to accept.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took over the captaincy of the T20I team after Babar Azam resigned from his role as all-format captain following the national team’s dismal performance in the ODI World Cup in India last year.

However, his tenure as Pakistan’s captain was short-lived in which he led the national side in only one series at the international level. The Greenshirts were defeated 4-1 by New Zealand in a T20I series.

PCB revealed that the decision to remove Shaheen Shah Afridi from the captaincy role was driven by their commitment to effectively manage player workloads, thereby sustaining peak performance levels.

Web Desk

