Saturday, May 25, 2024
Sharjeel visits Iranian Consulate, offers condolence
APP
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Sindh senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the Iranian Consulate in Karachi and met with the Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian here Friday. Chairman District Council Tando Muhammad Khan Qasim Naveed Qamar and People’s Party leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon were accompanied the minister. Sharjeel Inam Memon offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and others who lost their life in a recent helicopter crash. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Iranian Consul Hassan Nourian on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Sharjeel paid tributes to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for his efforts in promoting peace in the region.

