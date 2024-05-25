Tarar puts question mark on KP’s budget

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the ten billion dollars investment package announced by the UAE reflects confidence of world leaders in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government’s efforts to revamp Pakistan’s economy.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal in Islamabad, he said the warmth shown towards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is unprecedented. He said securing an investment package from the United Arab Emirates is a great victory of the government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council on the diplomatic front.

The information minister further said unfortunately, a political party is unable to digest this success of the government to strengthen economy of Pakistan. He said the world acknowledges Pakistan’s potential to deliver. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SIFC, and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir saved the country from default through joint efforts. Resultantly, investments in Pakistan have risen by 172 percent as compared to the last month.

Attaullah Tarar said those, who wrote a letter to the IMF and unleashed a campaign to harm GSP plus status of Pakistan, are now attacking the SIFC at a time when confidence of investors and friendly countries is growing.

He said they are running an organised campaign on social media, targeting government, SIFC and the armed forces. He said SIFC is lifeline of Pakistan’s economy and no one will be allowed to harm it. He said SIFC, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is ensuring foreign investment by providing an enabling environment to investors.

Referring to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government’s intention to present provincial budget in advance to the federal budget, the Minister for Information said they are doing so to deceive the people for political reasons. He said it is the federal government, which presents budget estimates on the basis of receivable resources to determine share of the provinces.

He questioned as to how a provincial government can make allocations on the basis of assumptions, when the federal government has not presented the federal budget.