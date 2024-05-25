Saturday, May 25, 2024
The Strike

May 25, 2024
Opinions, Letters

I would like to draw the government’s attention to the issue of strikes. Due to strikes in the cities, there are significant losses. Educational institutions and bazaars remain completely closed, causing financial losses for businessmen and disrupting education. It is very difficult for the public to bear these disruptions. Sometimes, even in emergencies, services are not available. In Balochistan, strict laws are known to address this issue, but it remains a challenge for the public to fulfill their needs during strikes. I urgently implore the concerned authorities to address this matter adequately.

PALWASHA ABDUL JABBAR,

Karachi.

