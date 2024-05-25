Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, one injured in Katlang firing

APP
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   At least two people were killed when unknown assailants fired at them in Anwar Khan Killay of Katlang Tehsil in Mardan District on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Jabbar police station where two people identified as Sattar Khan and Afsar were killed by the firing of unknown assailants.

Another unknown man also sustained bullet injuries in the firing. The officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital. Jabbar police have started an investigation into the incident after registering a case.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1716612400.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024