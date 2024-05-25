Women University Swabi hosts session on US scholarship

PESHAWAR - Women University Swabi hosted an insightful session on U.S. scholarship opportunities, organized by PAIMAN, a project supported by the U.S. Public Affairs Section. A large number of final semester students, particularly those in the 7th and 8th semesters, attended the event.

The Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Dr. Ome Kalsoom, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the level of engagement from the students. “This session was crucial in equipping our students with the knowledge they need to explore educational opportunities abroad. The active participation we saw today is a testament to our students’ eagerness to broaden their academic horizons,” she remarked.

Students who attended the session found it extremely beneficial. Many appreciated the detailed presentations and the opportunity to ask questions about the application processes and requirements for various U.S. scholarships.

Ms. Aneela Shamshad, Senior Program Manager of PAIMAN, provided valuable insights into the types of scholarships available, application timelines, and tips on preparing strong applications. The session concluded with a Q&A segment, where students’ queries were addressed, helping to demystify the process of studying abroad.

This session was part of the university’s ongoing efforts to support and guide students in their pursuit of higher education.