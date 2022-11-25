Share:

LAHORE - The 11th death anniversary of renowned actor, playwright and director Abdul Rauf Khalid was observed on Thursday. Rauf Khalid was born on December 19, 1957 in Peshawar. He was the founder President and Chancellor of the National Institute of Cultural Studies, Lok Virsa Islamabad. He started his career from the Radio Pakistan and worked in films and television plays. He wrote famous drama Guest House. He directed Angar Wadi, film Laj and Mishaal and other plays telecast by the PTV. He died in a traffic accident on this day in 2011.