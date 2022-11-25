Share:

HYDERABAD - The police have arrest- ed two accused in injured condition after the alleged encounter here on late Wednesday night. Accord- ing to Police spokesman, suspected motorcycle rid- ers started firing at police party during checking near St. Marty’s school. In retal- iatory firing by police two suspects held in injured condition while one of their accomplices manage to es- cape. The arrested suspects identified as Imran Arain and Asif Gul Awan were wanted to police in several criminal cases. The city police, while registering a case, started investigation against the accused.