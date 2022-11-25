Share:

LAHORE/FAISALABAD-Almost 72% of wheat sowing target in the Punjab province has been achieved as the staple crop has been cultivated on 16.5 million acres area targetted for sowing this crop, said Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Anjum Ali Buttar. While talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that wheat growers were working with greater zeal this year because of the efforts of agriculture department and incentives offered by the government. He elaborated that the government announced a support price of Rs 3000 per 40 kg for wheat. “Early completion of wheat sowing means improved per acre yield with same expenditure. It is very simple to understand that when we complete wheat sowing early we provide more time to wheat grain for gaining bulk”, he said. He said that if farmers pay some attention to this fact they can increase their income and consequently the country would reap benefits. He expressed with confidence that with the cooperation of all stakeholders the required area would successfully be brought under wheat cultivation in the next few weeks.

Application of phosphorus,

potash increase yield

The agriculture experts advised the wheat growers to apply phosphorus and potash fertilizers through band placement drills at the time of crop cultivation in irrigated areas to get best per acre yield. Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood said here on Thursday that nitrogen fertilizer should be applied two to three times in equal quantities. He said that the agriculture department recommends two bags of DAP, two bags of Urea, One bag MOP or SOP fertilizers for each acre. He said that farmers in irrigated areas must apply one bag of phosphorus and one bag of potash, one third nitrogen at the time of cultivation, besides 6 kg Zinc Sulphate and two and half kilogram boric acid in each acre. The per acre seed ratio should be 40-50 kg per acre, he said. He asked the wheat growers to complete cultivation by the end of current month.