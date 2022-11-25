Share:

LAHORE - The 7th Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Tennis Championship will start from November 28 here at the Lahore Gymkhana. Former Governor Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim held a press conference at Lahore Gymkhana in this regard, where Tournament Director Waqar Nisar, Shahid Waqar Mehmood, Wajid Aziz and others were also present. Kh Ahmad Tariq Rahim said that Hassan Tariq Rahim Tennis Tournament has become the number one tournament of Pakistan. In this tournament, the prize money for men and women competitions has been kept equal, while the total prize money of Rs 1.3 million will be distributed among the winning players. He said that there will be competitions in four categories, including men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and boys’ singles under 18. Tournament Director Waqar Nisar said that the exhibition match of Aisam-ul-Haq has also been arranged in the championship, apart from this, the players will be given accommodation as well as daily allowance. “New talent will emerge from the championship which will be the future of Pakistan. The championship matches will continue from November 28 to December 4.”