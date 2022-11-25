Share:

PESHAWAR - Eight cops of the Excise Police were wounded on Thursday when they were sprayed with bullets while chasing drug smugglers on the Motorway near Mardan. An official said that one of the eight injured cops was in critical condition. He said the Excise cops were deployed near the Ismaila Interchange to intercept the smugglers after receiving a tip-off about the smuggling of narcotics from Balochistan province to the Swat district. However, the smugglers’ vehicle, upon arrival at the venue, sped away, prompting the excise men to chase the smugglers.