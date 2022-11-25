Share:

ISLAMABAD - It was a day of uncertainty and anticipation till President Dr Arif Alvi formally approved Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s nominations for the next army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee. After the PM promoted and picked Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCS), the rumours started doing the rounds that President Alvi may delay both the appointments on the instructions of PTI chief Imran Khan. The President’s departure to Lahore from Islamabad to meet his party leader and former PM Imran Khan for holding consultations over both the appointments gave rise to more speculations that the ongoing political crisis can continue for more weeks if the presidential endorsement was delayed. However, President House’s announcement about the final approval put to rest the uncertainty prevailing on the political landscape of the country. Defence Minister Kh Asif while talking to a private TV channel said that President has shown wisdom by signing the summary sent by the premier. He said that everything was on the standstill during the last two weeks as some turmoil had been created over the initiation of summary for the appointments of two top positions of military. “All the schedule about the initiation of summary and making the appointments had already been decided more and less.” The defence minister further said that it was his assessment that the president has shown political wisdom by finally approving the summary. He said that the government knew that why Khan had given the call of protest on November 26 in Rawalpindi and it was understandable that they had to finalise these key appointments before the protest day. PTI chief Khan had been saying publicly for the last many weeks and months that his party would oppose the nominations of coalition government led by PML-N. But things altogether changed on Thursday when the opposition PTI also congratulated the new appointees.