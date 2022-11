Share:

QUETTA - A 56-year-old man died in a road mishap at Hazarganji area of Quetta on Thursday. According to police sourc­es, the victim identified as Abdul Rehman was cross­ing the road when a vehicle hit him due to overspeed­ing. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries. The body of the deceased was hand­ed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police have reg­istered a case.