SIALKOT - A three-day special anti-polio campaign will be launched in the district from November 28 to 30 and a two-day follow-up campaign would be held on December 1 to 2. Dur­ing the campaign, 7,67,880 children under the age of five years will be adminis­tered polio vaccine. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi while addressing a meet­ing of the District Anti-Po­lio Committee which was attended by ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, AC HR Asma Khalil, CEO Health Dr Ahmad Nasir, WHO Representative Dr Qaiser Iqbal and district officers of various depart­ments. The meeting was told that 2,676 mobile teams would go door to door to administer polio drops to children for anti-polio campaign in four teh­sils of the district. The DC said for hundred per cent coverage of children, all departments, including the health department, would have to play their role.