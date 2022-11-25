Share:

ISLAMABAD-Askari Bank Ltd, in partnership with TouchPoint (Pvt) Limited and with the support of TPS, Thursday announced the launch of the first Diebold Nixdorf Cash Recycler in Pakistan.

Askari Bank has always been on the forefront in terms of innovation and technology adoption. The Cash Recyclers are one of the best ways to look ahead and digitize the cash as it offers acceptance and dispensing of cash, efficiently and securely. The ceremony was attended by Shehryar Ali Shah, Chief Digital Officer AKBL, Rashid Zaman Khan, Chief Information Officer AKBL, Shahid Alam Siddiqui, RGM North AKBL, as well as Shahzad Shahid, CEO TPS Worldwide and representatives of Touchpoint. Askari Bank always strives to offer innovative technology solutions to its valued customers. Launching the Cash Recycler is yet another step towards enhancing customers experience. The customers can deposit and withdraw cash seamlessly through this one machine, round the clock at their convenience. Tabish Sabah, CEO of TouchPoint (Pvt) Limited, said, “We are excited to grow our relationship with Askari Bank where we feel that innovation is valued, and necessary steps are taken to execute the same. Pakistan has a big opportunity for digitizing cash and TouchPoint is committed to play the role to expand the footprint of device which enable transaction convenience for the customers.”

Shahzad Shahid, CEO of TPS, said, “TPS is proud to be Askari Bank’s strategic technology partner in the payments domain. We congratulate Askari Bank in achieving another milestone by rolling out the Cash Recycler machine for 24x7 bulk cash deposit and withdrawals on TPS’s IRIS5 Enterprise Payment Platform.”