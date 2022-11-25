ATTOCK         -         Police have arrested 18 anti-social elements including a rapist from different areas. In the first attempt, Jand police arrested two proclaimed offenders Abdul Qudoos and Ghulam Yaseen wanted by the police in a murder case. In another attempt, Hasanabdal police arrested accused Farooq wanted by the police in kidnapping a woman and Asim Sajjad wanted by the police for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old boy. In another raid, Pindigheb police arrested seven accused for their involvement in stealing peanuts worth Rs 4 lac. Those arrested include Muhammad Nisar, Muhammad Iftikhar, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Sattar, Zahoor Hussain, Nasir Saleem and Shaukat Ali. In another attempt, Jand Police arrested Faisal Shahzad r/o Pind Sultani for allegedly raping a woman and black mailing her by making her objectionable pictures. In another attempt, Hasanabdal police arrested three drug peddlers Shafiq, Shahzad and Shahbaz and recovered more than 1kg hashish and a pistol from their possession. In another successful attempt, Fatehjang police arrested Ali Akbar, Bilal Akbar and Faizan and recovered a pistol from their possession. All are allegedly involved in an attempted murder case. All have behind the bars after registration of cases against them under the relevant acts.

