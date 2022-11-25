Share:

KARACHI-On appointment of Muhammad Zubair Motiwala as the Chief Executive, TDAP by the Prime Minister, prominent members of the business community in large number greeted Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, CE TDAP, at TDAP HQ, on 21st November, 2022 and presented flowers. The businessmen included Muhammad Suleman Chawla (Sr. Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry), Muhammad Tariq Yousuf (President KCCI), Anjum Nisar (Vice Chairman BMG & former president KCCI), Jawed Bilwani (Patron-in-Chief PHMA), A.Q. Khalil (General Secretary BMG), Maqsood Ismail, former Vice President FPCCI, Javed Akhtar, former chairman, Pakistan Cotton Fashion Apparel Association, Muhammad Idrees, Shariq Vohra, Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Junaid Makda, Younus Muhammad Bashir, former presidents of KCCI, Riazuddin (President S.I.T.E. Association of Industry), Tauseef Ahmed (Sr. Vice President KCCI), Haris Agar (Vice President KCCI), Saleem Parekh, Abdul Hadi (former president S.I.T.E. Association of Industry), Hussain Mosani (Vice President S.I.T.E. Association of Industry)and various former office-bearers of other trade organisations of Karachi. The business community expressed their pleasure and welcomed the appointment of Zubair Motiwala and discussed the way forward to enhance the overall national exports of the country. The business community assured their full support & cooperation and pledged for joint efforts in resolving the issues of business community.

At this occasion, Zubair Motiwala assured all the best possible assistance and facilitation by TDAP to achieve the common objectives. He further expressed that he and his office shall always remain available for support & facilitation of the business community.