LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Thursday met with Junaid Tariq son of Tariq Teddy (late) and handed him over a cheque amounting to Rs 3 million. The chief minister announced to give Junaid Tariq an employment at his office right from Thursday. Parvez Elahi also an­nounced to establish a trust for the wel­fare of deserving and destitute artists. The special trust for the artists will be established with a fund to the tune of Rs 1 billion initially and a formal legislation will be made for establishing a special trust for the artists in this regard.

A Board of Trustee has been consti­tuted to ascertain the mode of disburse­ment of the relief fund which will be headed by the Chief Minister. Secretary Information will be the Secretary of the Board of Trustee, Qavi Khan, Syed Noor, Sohail Ahmed, Nauman Ijaz, Javed Sheikh, Iftikhar Thakur, Qaisar Piya, Sam­ina Ahmed, Fayyaz- ul- Hassan Chohan and Thakur Lahori will be its members.

The Chief Minister has enhanced the monthly assistance of the artists from Rs.5000/ to Rs.25000/. The artists meeting with the CM expressed their profound felicity and thanked him. CM Parvez Elahi consoled Junaid Tariq son of late Tariq Teddi and expressed his af­fection by embracing him. The Chief Minister offered Fateha for the forgiveness of the departed soul. CM Parvez Elahi stated that we deem our responsibil­ity to look after family members of the artists adding that pro­viding assistance to the artists is not a favour to anyone as it is our collective responsibility. He lauded Tariq Teddi late for holding a distinctive place among his contempo­raries. Junaid Tariq son of Tariq Teddi late thanked the CM and acknowledged that CM Parvez Elahi is a kind- hearted person having tender feelings for the poor. Provincial Minister for Culture Ma­lik Taimoor Masood, Chairman Film Cen­sor Board Gul Zaman, Iftikhar Thakur, Rubi Anaum, Azhar Butt, senior journal­ist Marwa Ansar, Thakur Lahori met with CM Punjab during the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Press Secretary to CM Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Asad Ullah Khan and Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi were pres­ent on theoccasion.

CM MESSAGE ON THE DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF MARYAM MUKHTIAR

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that martyr Maryam Mukhtiar enjoys the singular honor of being the first female pilot of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM termed her an asset adding that she was the brave daughter of the nation who achieved the highest status of martyrdom on this day in 2015.