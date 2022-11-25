Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Ba­hawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thurs­day inspected the build­ings in different areas of the city for the immedi­ate start of the Old Age Home in Bahawalpur. After selecting the build­ing in Bahawalpur, he di­rected that the necessary furniture, equipment, and other works for the old age home should be com­pleted. On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawal­pur Sadar Muhammad Tayyab were also present.