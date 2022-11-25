Share:

LARKANA - Larkana Commissioner Divi- sion Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Thursday visited renovation work of Hostel of Govern- ment Boys Degree College Larkana. During inspection of the hostel, he said, “The Sindh government is mak- ing efforts day and night to provide education, accom- modation and other basic facilities to the students so that they do not face any kind of hindrance during their studies and they are provided with all kinds of fa- cilities and they get all kinds of legitimate facilities.