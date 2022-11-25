Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Friday awarded death sentence to a man involved in murdering a 10- year boy after kidnapping him and dumping body in a water tank. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the murder convict identified as Arslan Qamar. The court also gave seven-year imprisonment to the convict along with a fine of Rs 100,000 on charges of kidnapping the child. Officials of Police Station Saddar Bairooni registered a murder and kidnapping case on application of father of child. Later, the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit had arrested Arslan Qamar during a raid in connection with the murder case. SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Capt (R) Amir Khan Niazi, in a statement, appreciated the performance and efforts of the legal and investigation wing of Rawalpindi police for getting the killer punished by a court of law in light of substantial evidence. “Police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the culprits involved in crimes against children,” he said, adding that punishing criminals is the victory of justice. On the other hand, the investigators of Police Station Civil Lines obtained physical remand of two accused namely Niaz and Naseer from a court of law for their alleged involvement in launching an armed attack on the house of a landlord and demanding extortion from him by impersonating Taliban. Earlier, police had registered a case against unknown culprits on the complaint of Javed Masood Bhatti, the victim landlord, resident of Mazhar Qayyum Road. The police managed to trace out the accused through mobile data and held them during a raid. Police also seized motorcycle, mobile phones and the weapons they used in crime. SP Potohar Division Malik Tariq Mehbood has appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Civil Lines SI Yasir and other team members.