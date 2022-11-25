Share:

ISLAMABAD - City Police Officer Security Division Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming visit of the England cricket team, a police public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in the meeting presided over by the CPO Security Islamabad which was also attended by the SSP (Security), Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and officials of other law enforcement agencies. It was decided in the meeting that the Islamabad police would maintain complete coordination with Rawalpindi police to ensure foolproof security while the routes of the team would be monitored through digital technology and drone cameras. More than 1,200 personnel would be deployed on security while CPO (Security) would himself monitor all affairs pertaining to team security and to ensure foolproof security of the guests. CPO (Operations) will ensure complete coordination with them while Chief Security Officer would be deployed with the cricket team to maintain close liaison and sharing of any important information with other law and enforcement departments. CPO Security Division Islamabad emphasized that Islamabad police will take all possible measures for the security of the cricket team to maintain national dignity. He ordered all officers to conduct close liaison with different department officials. He said that the special branch will share important information with concerned higher authorities. CPO Security strictly directed all officers to deploy alert personnel at the staying venue and they should be briefed about the importance of the duty before deployment.