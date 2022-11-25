LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Thursday directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of commodities at fixed rates, saying that ranking for the districts would be done on the basis of their performance in the price control measures.He gave this instruction while presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners to review the prices and availability of commodities, at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting decided to fully activate the District Consumer Protection Councils (DCPC) in the districts and intensify the crackdown on wheat and flour smuggling. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the availability of food items at fixed prices was the primary responsibility of the administrative officers, adding that they should perform their duties diligently to provide relief to people from price-hike. He directed the Industries Department to persuade the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturing Association (PVMA) to bring down the prices of ghee. He asked the deputy commissioners to hold regular meetings of the District Price Control Committees and continue monitoring of the auctions in the markets to stabilize the prices of vegetables.
