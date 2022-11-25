Share:

The Rawalpindi administration and the police on Friday barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to set up a stage for the long march near Faizabad.

The location of the stage for the PTI rally on Murree Road was changed three times, while after allowing the PTI to set up a stage near Faizabad, the Rawalpindi administration once again refused to allow the PTI to set up the stage.

However, it has been directed to the PTI to shift the main stage at the Sixth Road.

PTI gets conditional permission for Nov 26 rally in Rawalpindi

The deputy commission of Rawalpindi has granted conditional permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a power shows against the government in Rawalpindi.

Earlier this month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted his party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi march” towards Islamabad until 26 as he aims at putting pressure on the government for fresh elections in the country.