LAHORE - A delegation headed by Tahir Javed, a Pakistani-American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party, met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and appreciated the exemplary steps taken by him for public welfare in Punjab. Parvez Elahi-led Punjab government has done many years of work in three months; they said and added that he was setting new examples of public service by working day and night. Like other family members, Parvez Elahi is convinced of the principles of tolerance and respect in politics; they noted and felicitated the CM for the agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states. The delegation also invited the CM to visit the USA. CM Parvez Elahi said that he had received a special message from Mr Chris R. Holden, the head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly and an invitation has also been given to visit California to sign the sister-state relationship agreement. The agreement will increase commercial, economic and business relations between Punjab and California. Similarly, bilateral relations will be promoted in the fields of education, health, IT, environment and culture while strengthening the mutual relations, he concluded. The delegation included Farooq Arshad, Zulfiqar Memon, Dr Nauman Tahir, Hasan Abrar, Mubeen Khawar and Saeed Chaudhary.
CM APPRECIATES KASUR POLICE PERFORMANCE
Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the accused involved in molesting a girl during a robbery in Pattoki. The investigation team deserves accolades; he said and asserted that strict punishment will be awarded to the accused. The government will continue to provide support to the victim’s family as the elimination of crimes related to children and women is my priority, he said. It should be noted that the police conducted a DNA test on 230 suspects in this case while investigating 598 and the DNA test match made it possible to identify the accused involved in molesting a 14-year-old girl in the PS Saddar Pattoki area.