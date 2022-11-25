Share:

LAHORE - A delegation headed by Tahir Javed, a Pakistani-American businessman and leader of the Demo­cratic Party, met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and appreci­ated the exemplary steps taken by him for public welfare in Punjab. Parvez Elahi-led Punjab gov­ernment has done many years of work in three months; they said and added that he was setting new examples of public service by working day and night. Like other family members, Parvez Elahi is convinced of the principles of tolerance and respect in politics; they noted and felicitated the CM for the agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states. The delegation also in­vited the CM to visit the USA. CM Parvez Elahi said that he had received a special message from Mr Chris R. Holden, the head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly and an invitation has also been given to visit Cali­fornia to sign the sister-state relationship agree­ment. The agreement will increase commercial, economic and business relations between Punjab and California. Similarly, bilateral relations will be promoted in the fields of education, health, IT, environment and culture while strengthening the mutual relations, he concluded. The delega­tion included Farooq Arshad, Zulfiqar Memon, Dr Nauman Tahir, Hasan Abrar, Mubeen Khawar and Saeed Chaudhary.

CM APPRECIATES KASUR POLICE PERFORMANCE

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has con­gratulated the Kasur police for arresting the ac­cused involved in molesting a girl during a rob­bery in Pattoki. The investigation team deserves accolades; he said and asserted that strict punish­ment will be awarded to the accused. The govern­ment will continue to provide support to the vic­tim’s family as the elimination of crimes related to children and women is my priority, he said. It should be noted that the police conducted a DNA test on 230 suspects in this case while investigat­ing 598 and the DNA test match made it possible to identify the accused involved in molesting a 14-year-old girl in the PS Saddar Pattoki area.