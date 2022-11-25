Share:

LAHORE - The 5-Nation Central Asian Volleyball Championship blasted into action with a grand colourful opening ceremony here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood inaugurated the event amidst attractive music performances on this occasion. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, President Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Ch Yaqoob, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and a large number of volleyball players and sports lovers were also present on this occasion. The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is organizing the Central Asian Volleyball Championship in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab under the governing banner of Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA). Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Punjab Minister for Sports said that the game of volleyball will get a great boost and promotion as a result of this international event. “Definitely, it will be a great learning opportunity for Pakistan players by playing alongside international volleyball players,” he added.