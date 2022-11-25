Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Acting Governor Mir Jan Mo­hammad Jamali on Thursday said that Pakistan has played a very important role in establishing peace in the region.

“Increasing economic and trade rela­tions between Pakistan and France in the region will have a positive impact on the future of Balochistan province,” he added.

He expressed these views while talk­ing to French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky posted in Pakistan who called on him at Governor House here. During the meeting, issues of mutual in­terest including the overall situation of the region, and new investments in Balo­chistan, especially the damage caused to crops and livestock due to floods in Balo­chistan were discussed.

Consul General of France Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi was also present on this occasion. Jamali said most of the people of Balochistan were related to agricul­ture and livestock, but due to the recent devastating floods, standing crops were destroyed, thousands of cattle were washed away in the flood and now many diseases were being caused by dirty wa­ter and reconstruction would take many years. He said that in this regard, sup­port and guidance from international organizations and western countries would be helpful for the rehabilitation of flood victims.