ISLAMABAD - The General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday said that it had no objection to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s request regarding landing of party chief Imran Khan’s helicopter at Parade Ground for November 26 rally. In a letter written to additional secretary general PTI, the GHQ said that it had no objection for “placement of helicopter subject to clearance by concerned authorities.” However, the official communication of Pakistan Army underlined that former prime minister Imran Khan’s party should approach either the federal government or the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as the Parade Ground falls under their jurisdiction. The copy of the letter has also been forwarded to Islamabad’s police chief, chief commissioner and deputy commissioner as well as chairman CDA. Rawalpindi’s deputy commissioner and city police officer and Military operations Directorate have also been informed about the communinication. The letter came days after PTI sought permission to use Parade Ground for landing of helicopter of PTI chief Khan to participate in his antigovernment rally scheduled to be held at Faizabad Interchange, the main junction of twin cities. PTI chief will travel from Lahore where he has been staying at his Zaman Park residence since he injured in an assassination bid in Wazirabad. earlier, PTI President Islamabad Ali Nawaz Awan had submitted an application before the district administration of Islamabad seeking permission for the rally. It also sought approval for the landing of helicopter at Parade Ground.