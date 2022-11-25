Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has appointed Mathar Niaz Rana as Member Tariff and Finance National Electric Power Regulatory Authority(NEPRA) from the province of Balochistan.

The notification of Mathar Niaz Rana as Member Balochistan NEPRA was issued following the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s approval to the request of early retirement of Mathar Niaz Rana, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division here Thursday said that “In terms of Section 3(4) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Second Amendment) Act, 2021, the federal government is pleased to appoint Mathar Niaz Rana, as Member (Tariff and Finance) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) under Cabinet Division, representing the province of Balochistan for a period of three (03) years, with immediate effect”.

The Member (Tariff and Finance) will be entitled to a median of the salary structure along with prerequisites of MP-I Scale in accordance with federal cabinet decision in Case No.812/52/2018 dated 27.12.2018, the notification added. Mathar Niaz Rana, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is currently serving as Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs and he was due to retire in June 2023.

It is worth mentioning here that during the second week of November, the federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Mathar Niaz Rana, a BS-22 officer of PAS/DMG, as Member (Tariff and Finance), NEPRA, from the province of Balochistan. “The Cabinet considered the summary dated 3 November, 2022, submitted by the Cabinet Division, which was circulated in terms of rule 17(1)(b) read with rule 19(1) of the Rules of Business, 1973 for ‘Appointment of Member (Tariff and Finance), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) from the Province of Balochistan, said the decision. In pursuance of the federal cabinet approval, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the Cabinet Division that notification shall be issued when the officer has tendered resignation from Civil Service. As per the NEPRA Act, the Authority shall consist of a chairman and four specialized members representing provinces, to be appointed by the federal government and shall comprise of, member tariff and finance, member technical, member law and member development. Chairman is being appointed for four years, while members are being appointed for three years.

“Member tariff and finance who shall be a person holding a degree in the field of economics, corporate finance or chartered accountancy and is a professional of known integrity and eminence with a minimum of twelve years of related experience in the field of corporate finance or chartered accountancy and shall be nominated by the provinces or federal government, as the case may be, by rotation, said the NEPRA act.