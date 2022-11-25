Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday filed petition in the Supreme Court to submit further material in the federal government petition against him regarding the May 25 incident. He submitted that the primary issue relevant for the question of commission or otherwise of contempt of the verbal order of the court is whether he had been duly informed of the contents, scope and effect of the said order at the relevant time. He added that neither Babar Awan nor Faisal Fareed Chaudhry had been appointed/instructed to appeal on his behalf. They were the two individuals who could have adequately and reliably informed IK of the verbal order passed by the Court at 06:05pm. The respondent has not claimed that jamming made communication impossible. The respondent seeks to place before the court a document issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dated May 25. The said document is with respect to the presence of a mobile jamming device as part of the motorcade of the Chief Minister KP, who accompanied the respondent during the afternoon and evening of 25th May. He stated that the court in its 25th May order had required the Secretary Interior, IGP Islamabad, IGP Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Attock to facilitate a meeting of the designated PTI leadership in Islamabad, that included Babar Awan, with the respondent and the safe return to Islamabad with the leadership so as to be able to meet with the government appointed committee by 10:00pm. This direction of the court was flagrantly disregarded by the concerned officials. He continued that the cavalcade of the respondent was subjected to unprovoked violence and shelling upon entry into the province of the Punjab. Consequently, the respondent and his colleagues were in a situation of extreme stress. It was in these stressful circumstances that the respondent could gain information of the verbal order of the court of 06:05pm through political activists who, in turn, could gain access to social media platforms by avoiding the effect of jamming.