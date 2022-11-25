Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said it does not matter to him if there are no immediate elections in the country.

“Immediate elections in Pakistan don’t bother my party because we are gaining all the time, but our worry is it will leave the country in a state of chaos,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying in an interview with the US TV.

The former prime minister said that it is their constitutional right to protest, they are raising voices against injustice in Pakistan.

Khan said that the wounds on his leg are healing, hopefully, he will start walking in the next two to three weeks.

In reply to a query, PTI chief Imran Khan said that America is a democratic state, and democracy accepts criticism.

“Just because of the regime change, it shouldn’t mean that I should not have relations with the US in the future.” Pakistan’s relations with America are very important for us, he added.