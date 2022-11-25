Share:

The country has recorded an increase of 0.48 percent in the weekly inflation rates this week.

According to a recent report published by the Bureau of Statistics on Friday, the cumulative annual rate of inflation reached 30.16 percent this week. Nineteen items witnessed an increase while nine items saw a decline in prices.

The prices of eggs per dozen and broiler hen per kg soared by Rs. 21.50 and Rs. 11.60 respectively.

According to the report, this week recorded an increase of Rs. 4.48 in the price of onion per kg and Rs. 1.20 in the price of sugar per kg. Moreover, the prices of potatoes, fresh milk, rice, garlic, and beef also increased.