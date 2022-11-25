Share:

LAHORE - Mr. Jafar Ronas, Director General & Cultural Attach’e, Cultural Centre, Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lahore visited Football House here on Thursday where he met with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Elite Futsal Instructor Nasser Saleh, member Normalisation Committee Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Director Pakistan Futsal Muhammad Raza Fazli. Other PFF officials were also present at the occasion. The matters pertaining to mutual interest and the promotion of football in Pakistan were discussed. The meeting stressed that efforts should be made to strengthen people-to-people, particularly the academic relations between both countries. It was also discussed that joint events should also be conducted. Sharing his views, Jafar Ronas said: “It’s a pleasure meeting with the Pakistan Football Federation family and I am thankful for the great hospitality. I am glad that Mr. Nasser Saleh from Iran is here to conduct the futsal level-I course and I hope his teaching will profoundly affect Pakistan Futsal. I am willing to support PFF whenever it is needed.”