The Islamabad administration on Friday extended the ban on the display of arms for a period of two months.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was preparing to hold a public gathering on November 26 in Rawalpindi, while the Interior Minister previously claimed that PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, among others, had been coming to Islamabad with weapons, to which the PTI leadership responded by dismissing his [Rana’s] statement.