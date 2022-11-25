Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan Office held Annual Alumni Meeting at Islamabad Hotel, Islamabad. Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Sang Pyo Suh, Country Director KOICA Pakistan Office Je Ho Yeon and Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, President of KAAP attended the meeting. South Korea supports flood victims through KAAP with more than Rs4 million for the rehabilitation process in district D G Khan, Punjab. Around more than one hundred KOICA Alumni members working in various ministries and institutes participated in the annual meeting. Alumni’s valuable experiences and lessons learnt from Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) program in Korea are also shared in the meeting. Zulfiqar Ali from Finance Division presented views on ‘Economy of Pakistan, Challenges & Way forward’ and Ms Bushra Hassan KOICA holds Annual Alumni meeting from NDMA presented on ‘Climate Change Patterns and DRM system in Pakistan.’ Both presenters said experiences in Korea inspired them in many aspects and they would like to develop and change Pakistani society with their experience in Korea. More than 1,500 KAAP members are working as a bridge for friendship between Korea and Pakistan.