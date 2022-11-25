Share:

SAN FRANCISCO - New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday polled users on whether the site should offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, using the same method he used to handle the case of Donald Trump. The move comes as Musk has faced push back that his criteria for content moderation are subject to his personal whim, with reinstatements decided for certain accounts and not others. “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Musk asked in a tweet. The poll was open until 17:46 GMT on Thursday and mimicked the strategy used just days ago by former US president Trump. Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated Saturday after a narrow majority of respondents supported the move. Polls on Twitter are open to all users and are unscientific and potentially targeted by fake accounts and bots. A blanket decision on suspended accounts could potentially alarm government authorities that are keeping a close look at Musk’s handling of hateful speech since he bought the influential platform for $44 billion. It could also spook Apple and Google, tech titans that have the power to ban Twitter from their mobile app stores over content concerns.