LAHORE - Muzammil Murtaza upset No. 1 Aqeel Khan in the 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022 men’s singles semifinal here at SBP Tennis Courts on Thursday. In the first semifinal, Muzamil was off to a flying start against Aqeel as he conceded just a single point to comfortably win the first set 6-1. Aqeel though tried hard to put extra effort to resist his opponent, but his efforts went in vain as Muzammil won the second set by 6-2 to set final clash against Muhammad Shoaib, who defeated Barkat Ullah 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the second semifinal. In the ladies’ singles semifinals Noor Malik (Wapda) showed her class against Meheq Khokhar and outlasted her by 6-4, 6-1 to set final clash against Sarah Mehboob, who thrashed Sheeza Sajid by 6-0, 6-1. In men’s doubles quarters, Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil beat Imran Bhatti/Parbhat Kumar 3-6, 6-4, 10-5. In the seniors 50 plus singles semifinals, Rashid Malik (ZTBL) showed glimpses of his past glory days and outsmarted Tanveer Haral 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final. In the seniors 45 plus doubles pre-quarterfinals, Israr Gul/Irfan Ullah beat Umer Dilshad/Asghar 6-1, 6-1, Talha Waheed/Mehboob Waheed beat Col Awais/ Shehzad Saleem 6-1, 6-1 and Ashar Khan/Adnan Khan beat Janan Khan/Gul Ahmed 6-4, 7-5. In the seniors 35 plus doubles quarters, Talha Waheed/Tanveer Muneer beat Tariq Sadiq/ Usman Rehmat 6-4, 6-2, Sheheryar Salamat/Kashif Masih beat Faisal Anwar/Hadi Hussain 6-1, 6-4, Arif Feroze/Israr Gul beat Shehzad PAF/Inam Gul 6-2, 6-2. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Abdul Hanan 6-0, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat Hasheesh 6-4, 6-2, Semi Zeb Khan beat Ahmad Nael 7-5, 7-5, Mahatir beat Sheheryar 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. In the girls U-18 quarters, Ashtafila Arif beat Zainab Ali Naqvi 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, Sheeza Sajid beat Laiba 6-1, 6-0. In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinal, Asad Zaman beat Ameer Mazari 6-1, 5-7, 10-6, M Talha Khan beat Arman Kamran 6-4, 6-3, Abdul Basit beat M Uzair 6-2, 6-2, Shahsawar Khan beat M Shaheer Khan 6-2, 6-0 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Ameer Hamza 6-2, 6-0. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (LGS Phase V) beat M Sohaan Noor 6-0, 6-2, Abubakar Talha (Wapda) beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-3, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Nabeel Qayum 6-0, 6-4 and Hamza Roman beat Abdul Basit 7-5, 6-4.