Says Imran Khan can put as many obstacles as many he wants, country will make progress, Court withdraws arrest warrants issued for Safdar.

While talking to the media outside district courts in Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (retd) Safdar Friday reiterated that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan.

“I wish to wish Nawaz Sharif his birthday on December 25 in Jati Umrah,” he said.

“Things are getting better in the country. More good days will come,” he added.

“Every time the country starts to develop, Imran Khan starts conspiring,” he deplored.

“In 2013, the Chinese president was scheduled to come to Pakistan. But his visit was postponed under a conspiracy,” he maintained.

“Imran Khan is still following the same pattern,” he alleged.

“The affairs of the country are getting better. But when the economy starts to develop, Imran Khan becomes a hurdle,” he abhorred.

“Imran Khan can put as many obstacles as he wants, the country will make progress,” Capt (retd) Safdar declared.

Earlier, he appeared before a court in Lahore in a case of inflammatory speeches.

The court had issued the arrest warrants for Capt (retd) on the previous hearing.

Islampura police had submitted a challan against him. His appearance in the court was marked and the arrest warrants were returned.