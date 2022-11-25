Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday highlighted the quality of the Army Chief, saying that no Army Chief could stand against the interest of his own institution.

Speaking to a TV channel – in an interview – ahead of the PTI’s power show, the PTI chief said, “I am making my way to Rawalpindi for the nation’s sake. My nation will make its way to join the PTI power show, merely for me".

Lashing out at the incumbent government – rulers and allies – Imran Khan said that they [rulers] made the matter of the Army Chief as ‘controversial’. He questioned, "Can Shehbaz was capable of selecting the Army Chief", Imran added that Shehbaz Sharif – before becoming premier – was about to be convicted. Berating the PML-N supremo and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, Imran said that he [Nawaz] is an absconder.

Continuing to take a swipe at the coalition government, the PTI chief said, "For seven months, we were subjected to the torture. If we are against some people, it doesn’t mean that we are opposing – any of the – entire institutions as ‘good and bad people’ exist in every segment. "In the same way, if I remove somebody with a bad reputation from the party, this will pave the way for the party to improve."

Highlighting the significance of meritocracy, the former premier [Imran] said that with the existence of meritocracy, the institutions will be ‘robust’.