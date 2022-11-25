Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Af­fairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thurs­day inform the National Assembly that no proposal regarding withdraw of powers of Provincial Election Com­missioners (PEC) for appointments, was under consideration. In a written reply, the minister informed National Assembly that some disputed appoint­ments were made in the office of Pro­vincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar in the year 2019. The Chief Election Commission­er (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja taking notice of illegal appointments in pro­vincial office of election commission, had initiated proceedings against the responsible officers under Civil Ser­vants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 and imposed penalties on the of­ficers/officials involved and those who were recruited. He informed that there were eight ex-officials who were ap­pointed illegally in the provincial office of election commission. Replying to the question asked by member national as­sembly Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali that whether any proposal is under consideration to withdraw appoint­ment powers from provincial officers of election commission, the minister categorically denied that no such pro­posal was under consideration.