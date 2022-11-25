Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited held balloting to select employees for Hajj and Umrah for the year 2022-23. Managing Director/CEO OGDCL, Khalid Siraj Subhani announced names of the lucky employees who will perform their religious obligations under the company-sponsored Hajj and Umrah Scheme. Names of OGDCL employees from across Pakistan were included in the balloting for finalising 55 employees to perform Hajj and 10 to perform Umrah during 2022-23. Khalid Siraj Subhani while congratulating the lucky employees said, I pray that the blessings of Hajj and Umran will open the gates of God’s mercy for them.