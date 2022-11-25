Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was burning and the world must act to save the Kashmiris. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan had not seen any improvement in the situation in IIOJK as it remained under military siege and Indian oppression continued unabated in occupied valley. “Carrying on with their spree of extrajudicial killings, the Indian occupation forces killed two Kashmiri youth in fake encounters last week in Islamabad and Shopian districts of the IIOJK. The Indian occupation forces are engaged in killing innocent Kashmiri youth while in their custody,” she added. These developments are of serious concern for Pakistan, she maintained. Pakistan, she said, was deeply concerned about the welfare of Kashmiri political prisoners including All Parties Hurriyet Conference leaders and Human rights activists. “India must end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders,” Baloch said. Unfortunately, she said, India continues to abuse its non-permanent membership of UN Security Council and the Chair of the 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) to target Pakistan through false narratives and malicious propaganda. “India’s irresponsible behaviour at the Security Council during its non-permanent membership confirms that it does not have the competence or the wisdom to qualify as a permanent member of the Security Council,” she asserted. She pointed out that twelve international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had jointly raised their voice for immediate and unconditional release of human rights activist Khurram Parvez who is currently incarcerated in the infamous Tihar jail. Responding to questions, she said Chaman Border crossing had been opened after having border flag meetings with the Afghan authorities to facilitate trade and pedestrian traffic. “We are in contact with the Afghan authorities to resolve issues between the two countries,” she said. Baloch said Pakistan follows a policy of dialogue and friendship with countries in Asia and Pacific. “An important pillar of this policy is engagement and coordination with regional organizations and forums,” she added. She reminded that Pakistan also participated in another regional forum - the Third China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF) held in hybrid format on the sidelines of the 6th China-South Asia Expo. Participants included foreign ministers and senior officials of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Baloch said an important development this week had been the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Dominican Republic.