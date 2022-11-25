Share:

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that Pakistan and Turkiye are united to end the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard, President Erdogan went on to say that bilateral defense cooperation is the main pillar of mutual relations, Pakistan and Turkiye have deep brotherly relations.

Expressing his views over the unprecedented floods in Pakistan, he added that Turkiye extended its all-out support to the Pakistani brothers during this difficult time.

Saying that Pakistani-Turkish experts are playing a substantial role in the joint project, Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that zero-tolerance policy against terrorists is being adopted.