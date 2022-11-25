Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Subzwari has said that Pakistan greatly values its close collaboration with China in multiple sectors including technology transfer. Addressing the opening ceremony of the Second North Bund Forum 2022 held in Shanghai yesterday, Syed Faisal Ali highlighted the importance of close bilateral cooperation in the shipping and maritime industry. He said that the country is looking to develop digital and green ports to better leverage its location and enhance its position as a transit and transhipment hub in the region. According to a report published by Gwadar Pro, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai and other officials also attended the forum. With the theme of ‘Green, Intelligent and Resilient Global Shipping & Aviation through Global Partnership’, the Forum aims to deliberate on the promotion of international cooperation in the shipping and maritime industry and propose ways for working together to build a more resilient and reliable supply chain service network and jointly promoting the smooth operation of the international shipping industry amid the lingering pandemic impact and fluctuations in the global economic landscape.